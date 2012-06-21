WASHINGTON, June 21 Some of the biggest names in
sport have lined up with President Barack Obama to condemn
violence against women in an advertisement showcased by the
White House on Thursday.
Soccer star David Beckham, major league baseball players
Evan Longoria and Jimmy Rollins, National Football League
quarterback Eli Manning, and basketball sensation Jeremy Lin
were among those recruited to speak out against violence.
The ad will run this summer on television and the Internet.
After Beckham says "no one should ever hit a woman," the
stars spell out that women are often most vulnerable to abuse by
people they know and trust, and baseball executive Joe Torre
confided that "growing up, I was ashamed and afraid of my father
when he abused my mom."
According to the administration, women ages 16 to 24 have
the highest rates of dating violence and sexual assault from
someone they know.
Vice President Joe Biden, who is leading the campaign called
"1 is 2 Many", said that it was vital that hard truth was
confronted.
"Young boys and men get a lot of mixed signals about what
constitutes manhood ... that's why it's so important today that
these incredible athletes, these guys got together, stepped up,
and did this," he told reporters.
Obama ends the clip saying, "Dating violence hurts all of
us. So step up and help end it. Because one is too many."
(Reporting By Samson Reiny; Editing by Paul Simao)