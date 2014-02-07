Feb 7 Two Wisconsin men were charged with stealing a rare Stradivarius violin worth millions of dollars from a concert violinist in late January, prosecutors said on Friday.

The violin, which was made in 1715 and had an appraised value of $5 million for insurance purposes, was recovered late Wednesday from a Milwaukee residence. It had been stored in a suitcase in an attic of a house, police said. (Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone)