MILWAUKEE Feb 6 A Stradivarius violin worth millions of dollars, which was stolen from a concert violinist in Milwaukee in an armed robbery last week, has been recovered, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told a news conference on Thursday.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said that at least one suspect arrested in connection with the theft of the 300-year-old instrument was expected to be charged on Friday. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by David Bailey)