June 13 Virginia's Republican-controlled
legislature passed a two-year budget late on Thursday that shot
down the Democratic governor's proposal to expand Medicaid and
closed a $1.55 billion revenue shortfall.
Expanding Medicaid, the health insurance program for
low-income people, to about 400,000 Virginians under the federal
Affordable Care Act had been Governor Terry McAuliffe's chief
legislative priority. He has not said whether he will approve
the lawmakers' spending plan.
McAuliffe, in a stand-off for months with Republicans, had
linked the budget to Medicaid expansion. The impasse was broken
this week when a Democratic state senator said he resigned to
secure his daughter a judgeship, giving the Republicans control
of the upper chamber.
The Senate passed the spending plan 21-18, and the House of
Delegates voted for it 69-31. A July 1 government shutdown looms
if a budget is not approved.
"When this budget reaches my desk I will evaluate it
carefully and take the actions that I deem necessary," McAuliffe
said in a statement on Friday. "But this fight is far from
over."
The Affordable Care Act, launched in October and also known
as Obamacare, is designed to extend health coverage to uninsured
Americans through subsidized private health insurance and by
expanding Medicaid coverage. Medicaid is run by states but
overseen by the federal government.
The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed states to opt out of
Medicaid expansion. Obamacare is unpopular among Republicans and
has become a campaign issue ahead of the November midterm
congressional elections.
The budget bill would slash spending by nearly $900 million
and tap a state reserve fund to cover the shortfall.
