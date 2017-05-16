WASHINGTON May 16 Virginia's governor issued an
order on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a cap-and-trade
system to cut greenhouse gas emissions from power plants to
"fill the void" left by the Trump administration, which has been
rolling back federal climate rules.
Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe signed Executive
Directive 11, an order instructing Virginia's environmental
regulators to craft rules targeting power sector carbon
emissions by Dec. 31.
McAuliffe specifically asked regulators to propose a rule
for the state air pollution control board that would enable the
state to participate in a multi-state carbon permit trading
program such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for
northeastern states.
"As the federal government abdicates its role on this
important issue, it is critical for states to fill the void.
Beginning today, Virginia will lead the way to cut carbon...,”
McAuliffe said in a statement.
The main federal environmental regulator, the Environmental
Protection Agency, has been actively rolling back Obama
administration rules aimed at combating climate change,
including the Clean Power Plan that aimed to slash carbon
emissions from power plants by 32 percent below 2005 levels by
2030.
McAuliffe said Virginia is especially sensitive to the
impact of climate change and deals with the frequent threat of
storm surges and flooding.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Dan Grebler)