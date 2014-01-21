UPDATE 2-Oracle's cloud transition helps 3rd-qtr profit beat
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including fraud and false statements after an investigation into loans and gifts from a supporter, court papers filed on Tuesday said.
The indictment on 14 counts was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. A court website said a court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning in Richmond.
Federal investigators have been scrutinizing the relationship between Robert McDonnell, a Republican who left office this month, and an executive with Star Scientific Inc .
* Shares up 5.2 pct in extended trading (Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments, updates shares)
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.