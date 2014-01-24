By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. Jan 24 Former Virginia Governor
Robert McDonnell and his wife are scheduled to make their first
court appearances on federal bribery charges on Friday.
McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were charged this week in a
14-count indictment with accepting bribes from the chief
executive of a dietary supplements maker, Star Scientific Inc.
The pair are scheduled to make an initial appearance and be
arraigned in federal court, a court filing shows.
McDonnell - who left office this month and was once seen as
a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2016 - and his
wife are alleged to have accepted gifts that included cash, golf
fees and clothing, the grand jury indictment said. In exchange,
they arranged for Star Scientific executives to meet government
officials who could help their business, it said.
The McDonnells, both 59, have denied the charges. If
convicted, the couple could face decades in prison and fines
totaling well over $1 million.
The indictment portrays McDonnell and his wife, a former
cheerleader for the National Football League's Washington
Redskins, as short on money and unable to pay the bills for
beachfront houses they owned but were renting out.
The relationship with Star Scientific founder and Chief
Executive Jonnie Williams began when Wiliams lent his private
jet to McDonnell during his 2009 campaign for governor, the
indictment said.
The McDonnells got more than $135,000 in direct payments as
gifts and loans, as well as thousands of dollars more in golf
outings, the indictment said.
Gifts to the couple and their family ranged from a $6,500
Rolex watch for McDonnell, to wedding and engagement presents
and money for his daughters and a $15,000 shopping spree for the
first lady.
The indictment also alleges the couple attempted to conceal
the gifts from Williams and failed to disclose loans from him.
McDonnell said in July he had repaid $120,000 in loans from
Williams, who resigned last month as Star Scientific's CEO.
Current Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, has imposed a
$100 limit on gifts to him, his family or members of his
administration.