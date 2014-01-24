By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. Jan 24 Former Virginia Governor
Robert McDonnell and his wife pleaded not guilty to federal
bribery charges on Friday and were released on their own
recognizance until trial.
McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were charged this week in a
14-count indictment with accepting bribes from the chief
executive of a dietary supplements maker, Star Scientific Inc.
The pair, married 37 years, appeared briefly in U.S.
District Court in Richmond, Virginia on Friday. Maureen
McDonnell stopped to kiss several members of her family who were
seated in the courtroom when she entered, while her husband
briefly smiled at people in the gallery.
McDonnell left office this month and was once seen as a
potential Republican presidential candidate in 2016. He and his
wife are charged with accepting gifts that included cash, golf
fees and clothing, the grand jury indictment said. In exchange,
they arranged for Star Scientific executives to meet government
officials who could help their business, it said.
If convicted, the McDonnells, both 59, could face decades in
prison and fines totaling well over $1 million.
U.S. District Judge James R. Spencer said their trial would
begin on July 28. Prosecutors and defense attorneys estimated it
would run for five to six weeks.
The indictment portrays McDonnell and his wife, a former
cheerleader for the National Football League's Washington
Redskins, as short on money and unable to pay the bills for
beachfront houses they owned but were renting out.
After the indictment was filed on Tuesday, the former
governor vowed in a statement to "use every available resource
and advocate I have for as long as it takes to fight these false
allegations."
But the judge cautioned both sides not to battle it out in
public, saying, "This will not be a trial by press conference or
press release."
The McDonnells' relationship with Star Scientific founder
and Chief Executive Jonnie Williams began when Williams lent his
private jet to the candidate during his 2009 campaign for
governor, the indictment said.
The McDonnells got more than $135,000 in direct payments as
gifts and loans, as well as thousands of dollars more in golf
outings, the indictment said.
Gifts to the couple and their family ranged from a $6,500
Rolex watch for McDonnell, to wedding and engagement presents
and money for his daughters and a $15,000 shopping spree for the
first lady.
The indictment also alleges the couple attempted to conceal
the gifts from Williams and failed to disclose loans from him.
McDonnell said in July he had repaid $120,000 in loans from
Williams, who resigned last month as Star Scientific's CEO.
Williams has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the case.
Current Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, has imposed a
$100 limit on gifts to him, his family or members of his
administration.