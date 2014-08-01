By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
heart of the corruption trial of former Virginia Governor Robert
McDonnell and his wife is due back on the witness stand on
Friday for a third day of testimony, including likely questions
from defense attorneys.
Jonnie Williams, the former chief executive of a nutritional
supplement company, said in prior days' testimony that he had
given $165,000 in gifts and loans to McDonnell and his wife,
Maureen, in hopes of winning their support for his business.
But the executive's generosity had limits. He testified on
Thursday that he had refused a request by Maureen McDonnell to
sell the couple a Range Rover at a discount for their eldest
daughter.
Lawyers for McDonnell, a Republican who had been seen as a
possible White House contender before the corruption scandal
flared, and his wife have contended that accepting the gifts was
unseemly but not illegal.
In opening statements earlier this week they said Maureen
McDonnell had a "crush" on Williams and sought out his company
because she needed attention. The defense contended that by the
time of the events in question, the McDonnells' marriage was
falling apart and the two were barely speaking.
McDonnell, 60, and his wife have been charged with 14 counts
of corruption and bribery for allegedly taking more than
$165,000 in gifts and loans from Williams in exchange for
supporting his company, Star Scientific Inc, which is now known
as Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.
Williams has been granted immunity in exchange for his
testimony.
If convicted, the McDonnells could face more than 20 years
in prison and a large fine.
McDonnell's four-year term as governor ended in January
after he chose not to run for re-election.
