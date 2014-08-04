(Adds morning testimony)
By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. Aug 4 Defense lawyers for former
Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell in his federal corruption
trial on Monday wrapped up their cross-examination of the
businessman alleged to have given McDonnell and his wife gifts
and loans.
At the start of the trial's second week, Jonnie Williams
testified that he looked at his relationship with McDonnell and
his wife, Maureen, not as friendship but as something that could
help his company.
McDonnell, 60, and his wife are charged with 14 counts of
corruption and bribery for allegedly accepting $165,000 in gifts
and loans in exchange for supporting Williams' former company, a
dietary supplement maker now known as Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
.
Williams, who testified in U.S. District Court under
immunity from prosecution, said McDonnell had called Williams's
father at his request to wish him a happy 80th birthday.
"Was it business to have the governor call your father on
his 80th birthday?" asked Henry Asbill, McDonnell's attorney, as
he grilled Williams over his meetings with the governor and his
immunity agreement.
"I didn't think I could have the governor make the call
without all that money," said Williams, who was in his fourth
day on the witness stand.
Williams also said McDonnell called him at one point to say,
"I'm a stockholder and I'm rooting for you."
Lawyers for McDonnell, a Republican once seen as a possible
White House contender, and his wife have contended that
accepting the gifts was unseemly but not illegal.
Defense attorneys have tried to distance the former governor
from Williams, saying the interaction was primarily between him
and Maureen McDonnell.
The former first lady's lawyers said at the start of the
trial that the couple's marriage had been unraveling when they
accepted gifts from Williams and that she had a "crush" on
Williams. That contention and allegations that the McDonnells'
marriage was fraying are a possible defense against conspiracy
charges.
Williams has testified that he gave the former governor a
Rolex watch worth upwards of $7,000 and took his wife on a
$20,000 shopping spree in New York in a bid to persuade them to
help promote his products.
If convicted, the McDonnells could face more than 20 years
in prison and a large fine. McDonnell's four-year gubernatorial
term ended in January.
(Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)