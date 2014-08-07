(Adds testimony)
By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. Aug 7 Former Virginia Governor
Robert McDonnell and his wife Maureen had a loving relationship
and there was no trouble between them, a prosecution witness in
the couple's federal corruption trial testified on Thursday.
The testimony by Sarah Scarbrough, former director of the
governor's mansion, countered defense arguments that the
McDonnells' marriage was so frayed that they could not have
conspired to take $165,000 in loans and gifts from a Virginia
businessman.
Scarbrough, a friend of one of the McDonnell's daughters,
described the couple's relationship as "loving" and said they
frequently kissed and hugged in public.
The Republican governor "worshiped the ground she walked
on," Scarbrough said in the ninth day of trial in U.S. District
Court.
The McDonnells face 14 counts of corruption and bribery for
allegedly accepting the gifts and loans from businessman Jonnie
Williams Sr. in exchange for supporting his former company, a
dietary supplement maker now known as Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
Inc.
Scarbrough testified that Maureen McDonnell was angry when
she learned that Scarbrough was keeping a record of gifts to the
first lady. Scarbrough said the governor's wife told her she was
not a public official and did not have to report gifts.
Scarbrough's testimony about the couple's close relationship
is in line with that of Mary Shea Sutherland, the first lady's
former chief of staff, this week.
The relationship is critical to the corruption case, because
defense attorneys have said their marriage was crumbling and
that they could not have been involved in a conspiracy because
they never talked to each other.
In other testimony Thursday, a former state official said he
was aware of a proposal by Williams to test his product on state
employees.
But Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr.
William Hazel said he never considered the idea.
"I would not expose our people to something like that,"
Hazel said.
Hazel's testimony helped reinforce the government's
assertion that as governor McDonnell played an active role in
helping Williams, who prosecutors say helped keep the governor's
beach properties afloat with loans to meet mortgage payments.
Attorneys for the couple have argued that accepting the
gifts was unseemly but not illegal.
If convicted, the McDonnells could face more than 20 years
in prison and a large fine. McDonnell's four-year term as
governor ended in January.
(Writing by Ian Simpson; editing by Bill Trott, Frances Kerry,
Sharon Bernstein and Bernard Orr)