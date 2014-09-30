Sept 30 Dominion Virginia Power has discovered
two damaged nuclear fuel rods at its North Anna power plant, 90
miles (140 km) southwest of Washington, and has shut it down, a
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Dominion Virginia Power, a unit of Dominion Resources Inc
, said it discovered the rods during a routine refueling at
the 34-year-old power plant northwest of Richmond.
The company shut down the reactor on Sept. 7 and reported
the incident to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Sept. 17.
The two damaged nuclear rods released about 15 radioactive
uranium fuel pellets into the reactor cooling system. The
radioactive material was contained to the reactor system and
poses no environmental threat, according to the company.
The spokesman declined to say when the plant would resume
operations, citing competitive reasons. The North Anna plant
generates nearly 2,000 megawatts, enough electricity to power
450,000 homes.
