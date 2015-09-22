UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes typo in "rail" in first paragraph)
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 German auto supplier Bosch said on Tuesday it had delivered components, so-called common rail injection systems, to Volkswagen cars that are now at the centre of a U.S. probe into rigged emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles.
"We produce the components after specification of Volkswagen," Bosch said in an e-mailed statement. "The responsibility for application and integration of the components lies with Volkswagen," the company added. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.