LONDON, Sept 24 Britain said on Thursday it
would work with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that
emissions-cheating software was not being used widely in the
industry, after Volkswagen admitted to deceiving
U.S. regulators.
"The Vehicle Certification Agency, the UK regulator, is
working with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that this issue is
not industry wide," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said
in a statement.
"As part of this work they will re-run laboratory tests
where necessary and compare them against real world driving
emissions." [ID: nL5N11U2I6]
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Kate Holton)