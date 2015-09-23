PRAGUE, Sept 23 The Czech Transport Ministry has launched an investigation together with car maker Volkswagen to find out how many VW group cars in the country could be affected by a scandal involving falsified emissions tests, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Minister Dan Tok said the ministry would be in contact with authorities in Germany as well as the United Kingdom where VW's Czech-made Skoda cars are tested for the European market.

Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto has said it did use the engines in question in the past years but was no longer fitting them into any vehicles.

The ministry said it was prepared to call in owners of affected vehicles for free checks and potential fixes. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)