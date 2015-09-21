BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
HAMBURG, Sept 21 Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz Cars business was not affected by accusations raised against fellow German carmaker Volkswagen by U.S. authorities.
"We heard of the EPA's accusations against VW from the press. The issue described by the press does not apply to Mercedes-Benz Cars," Daimler said in an e-mailed statement, adding it was not aware of any investigation of Mercedes.
Europe's largest automaker is accused of designing software for diesel models of its core VW brand and luxury division Audi that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg