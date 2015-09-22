By Alexandria Sage
| OAKLAND, California, Sept 22
OAKLAND, California, Sept 22 At the Volkswagen
of Oakland dealership in California, the German company's "clean
diesel-" powered cars were a big hit with eco-friendly
customers.
Now, following VW's admission that it rigged emissions tests
of its diesel cars in the United States, a line of 2015 diesel
Golf Sportwagens sit unsellable in the lot, because sales are
suspended until further notice.
"We definitely feel betrayed," said sales manager Chris
Murphy, calling the scandal "a hit for the brand."
The world's biggest carmaker by sales told the Environmental
Protection Agency that it used special software to lower
emissions during vehicle inspections by U.S. regulators.
"I'd be pissed if I were a consumer. A lot of people may
have bought it for the eco-friendly elements," Murphy said.
Although consumers in all states are affected, the sting is
particularly acute in California, which prides itself on its
environmental record and where most VW diesel car owners live.
Californians own 14 percent of all VW diesel cars affected
in the scandal, compared with Texans at 7 percent and Floridians
at 5.7 percent, according to Kelly Blue Book.
California's regulators were first alerted to emissions
problems in VW's diesel cars in 2014.
With VW's disclosure on Tuesday that 11 million cars are
affected, both auto dealers and owners are reeling, with irate
consumers flooding Twitter with a #BoycottVW hashtag and online
forums for diesel fans abuzz with anger and skepticism.
"Thanks to VW's blatant and intentional fraud, I am now the
subject of ridicule for having bragged about my good gas mileage
and reliability," wrote one owner on the VW Vortex forum.
VW diesel enthusiast Fred Voglmaier, whose "TDI Club" forum
saw over 2,000 posts on the topic since Friday, said owners
worry about loss of performance if VW performs a fix, as well as
resale value.
"There is a lot of angst and wild guessing as no one really
knows what is going to happen," Voglmaier said. "It's created a
bit of a panic among some, no matter what the outcome is. Many
feel cheated by Volkswagen."
For now, car owners and dealers are uncertain whether VW
will allow trade-ins of affected cars, or have them fixed.
A letter sent by VW on Monday to its U.S. dealers and seen
by Reuters says a "mandatory stop-sale order" is in effect for
2009-2015 models with a two-liter diesel engine.
"Volkswagen is currently working on a remedy to address this
issue," wrote the letter. It said dealers will be reimbursed for
expenses until repair instructions are released.
Dealers can advise owners "the matter under investigation...
does not involve a defect relating to safety," VW said, adding
owners "do not need to take action at this time."
A Volkswagen spokeswoman did not immediately return a call
seeking more information.
The EPA on its website said VW will likely send owners a
recall notice but that cars were "safe and legal to drive."
For now, dealer Murphy said he doesn't know what to tell his
customers, who may demand a refund or exchange for their car.
"We can't take the hit for it," he said. "That would put us
out of business."
Already, the fallout has affected sales, with customers who
had been ready to buy now balking, he said.
"We're getting emails like, 'Hey, I'm going to hold off on
diesel for right now," said Murphy, whose inventory is 15
percent diesel.
Owner Voglmaier said the bigger question is what the fallout
means for diesel cars in North America.
"It's been a long road and finally it has started to gain
better traction and acceptance," he said. "Now this could be a
huge setback ... for all manufacturers and not just Volkswagen."
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage. Editing by John Pickering)