BRUSSELS, Sept 24 The European Commission is calling on all member states to carry out investigations following the scandal over Volkswagen's use of defeat devices to cheat in emissions standards testing.

"We are inviting all member states to carry out an investigation," Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet told reporters.

The Commission has proposed new legislation to tighten up its vehicle testing regime, which it says is the responsibility of member states to enforce.

It is also looking at whether the European Union's system of type approval, when new models are put on to the market, should be changed. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)