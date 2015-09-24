(Adds quote, detail)
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 The European Commission wants
all member states to investigate into how many cars use illegal
"defeat" devices to cheat emissions tests in light of the
scandal at Volkswagen, a Commission spokeswoman said
on Thursday.
Volkswagen has said 11 million of its diesel cars around the
world could be implicated after the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency revealed VW had been using software to mask
pollutants.
"We are inviting all member states to carry out an
investigation at national level," Commission spokeswoman Lucia
Caudet told reporters. "We need to have a full picture of how
many vehicles were fitted with defeat devices, which break EU
law."
The Commission has proposed new legislation on tightening up
its vehicle testing regime to produce results more in line with
real driving conditions, which it says is the responsibility of
member states to enforce.
It is also looking at whether the European Union's system of
type approval, when new models are put on to the market, should
be changed and has said it has called a meeting with national
authorities, but it is not clear when.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
David Stamp)