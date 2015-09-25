* European Commission urges all EU nations to investigate
* Emissions gap problem dates back years
* EU regulators have been working on new law for years
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 The scandal over Volkswagen's
cheating in pollution tests has stung EU regulators
into a promise of zero tolerance of emissions fraud and a
scramble to tighten regulation, but some officials doubt this
will be easy to achieve.
Within the EU's executive commission, officials said there
was now more momentum to tackle a deep-rooted problem that has
attracted global attention.
Elzbieta Bienkowska, the commissioner responsible for
industry, said: "Our message is clear: zero tolerance on fraud
and rigorous compliance with EU rules. We need full disclosure
and robust pollutant emissions tests in place."
The motor industry also backed more realistic testing.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA),
which represents companies including Volkswagen, BMW,
Peugeot Citroen, Renault and Volvo
, said it hoped the real-world testing conditions
could be "finalised urgently".
But an EU source said there could still be difficulties in
introducing new test procedures that match real-world driving
conditions after years of official inertia and industry
resistance to change.
"I still think the industry will say it's hard because they
always do," one EU source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
For its part, Germany faces resistance to any toughening of
the test regime from its powerful motor industry. It markets its
cars on a promise of clean performance, but tells the Commission
its engines take years to design and new pollution standards
should not be rushed.
JOBS AT STAKE
In 2013, Chancellor Angela Merkel won a delay in a law
compelling car-makers to meet new CO2 emissions standards,
saying jobs were at stake.
More recently, EU officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Germany had been lobbying for flexibility to
soften a proposed new law to supplement laboratory testing with
driving new cars on real roads.
In Europe, new models are authorised by type approvers
before release and are not tested against EU standards after
they are on the road.
The new law seeks to tackle the gap between levels of
nitrogen oxides, particularly associated with diesel cars,
recorded in tests and in the real world.
Members of the European Parliament this week seized on the
Volkswagen crisis to demand swift implementation of the proposed
real driving emission rules.
The discrepancy between real world emissions and those
recorded in tests is not only due to the defeat devices
Volkswagen has admitted using, which are illegal under EU law.
Practices such as the use of special fuel for the tests,
turning off air conditioning, and using smooth driving surfaces,
can all improve performance.
The Commission wants to know how many of the defeat devices
Volkswagen used were rolled out in Europe. An EU ministerial
meeting on Oct. 1 will address the issue.
But the Commission says its capacity is limited: it relies
on national regulators to enforce its proposals, prompting
non-governmental organisations in Brussels call for an
independent EU-wide industry regulator.
The Commission has reports going back years that led to its
decision in 2010 to supplement laboratory testing of cars with
tests to reflect real-driving emissions. Five years later, it is
still working on pushing through its new law.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Giles
Elgood)