PARIS, Sept 24 France will carry out testing to
establish whether vehicles on its roads are equipped with banned
software of the kind used by Volkswagen in the
United States to trick emissions tests, the country's
environment minister said on Thursday.
"Random tests will take place to establish cars are not
equipped with fraudulent software," Segolene Royal told BFM TV
after a meeting with representatives of French carmakers Renault
and PSA Peugeot Citroen.
Royal said the tests would involve a random sample of about
100 cars.
