UPDATE 7-OPEC, non-OPEC to look at extending oil-output cut by six months
* Encourages participants to press towards 100 pct conformity
BERLIN, Sept 24 Germany needs incentives to promote sales of electric vehicles, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday after meeting the head of U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla Motors Inc.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he sees Germany as the next most important market for his company after the United States. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* Encourages participants to press towards 100 pct conformity
HONG KONG, March 26 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp said on Sunday it expected to report a rise of about 150 percent in its first-quarter profit thanks to an increase in international crude prices.