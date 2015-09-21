UPDATE 4-China's Tencent takes 5 pct stake in electric-car maker Tesla
March 28 Tesla Inc, the California-based electric carmaker, said Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd acquired a 5 percent stake for $1.78 billion.
BERLIN, Sept 21 German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt has ordered an examination of Volkswagen diesel cars, the German newspaper Bild reported on Monday, after the carmaker admitted that it had rigged emissions tests in the United States. (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
March 28 Ocean RIG UDW Inc, a Cyprus-based rig contractor, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.