BERLIN, Sept 21 The German government said on Monday that car companies would be expected to pass on relevant information to the Federal Motor Transport Authority so that it could assess whether emissions data may have been falsified in Germany and Europe.

The comments came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that German carmaker Volkswagen had used software for diesel cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions.

"The automobile companies must work closely with the U.S. authorities to clear this up," a spokesman for the German environment ministry said.

"We expect the car companies to pass on reliable information so that the Federal Motor Transport Authority, the responsible authority in this case, can investigate whether similar manipulations took place with the emissions systems in Germany and Europe." (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)