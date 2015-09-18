WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. and California environmental regulators said on Friday they are investigating whether Volkswagen AG deliberately circumvented clean air rules on diesel cars.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Volkswagen allegedly used software to circumvent emissions testing of certain air pollutants in Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars from model years 2009 to 2015. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Patrick Rucker and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Eric Walsh)