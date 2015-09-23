By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Sept 23 Insurance industry insiders
say Directors and Officers liability insurance (D&O) is likely
to see the biggest damage claims stemming from an unfolding
scandal around Volkswagen's rigging of U.S.
emissions tests that prompted the German car maker's chief to
resign on Wednesday.
D&O insurance is taken out by companies to cover claims
against senior executives for the decisions and actions they
take as part of their management duties.
While insurers and brokers as per industry custom declined
to give details about Volkswagen specifically, they said a
German blue chip manufacturer of its size would typically buy
around 500 million euros ($560 million) in D&O cover each year.
That money would be used to pay claims against VW executives
from shareholders -- seen as inevitable given the 30 percent
drop in VW's share price this week -- as well as legal expenses,
but the cost would typically be spread among more than a dozen
insurers and reinsurers, industry officials said.
Volkswagen would have to foot the bill once the limit is
reached on the D&O insurance, which normally does not cover
fines and penalties, insurance industry officials said.
VW faces U.S. criminal investigations after it was
discovered the company programmed computers in its cars to
detect when they were being tested and alter the running of
their diesel engines to conceal their true emissions. Germany
and France are conducting their own probes.
Insurers would be off the hook for costs related to any
recall of the cars affected, said Richard Leedham, partner at
London city law firm Mishcon de Reya.
"Given their apparent internal knowledge, it seems unlikely
that VW will be able to claim any insurance for product recall
or for product liability cover, so they won't be able to pass on
their losses,' he said.
"Any cover would likely be negated by their own knowledge or
cause, as it's just for accidental or negligent damage."
While details on VW are still emerging, insurers said a
scandal involving corruption at German engineering conglomerate
Siemens more than five years ago could prove a model.
Siemens had taken out 250 million euros worth of D&O cover
for its managers but in the end reached an agreement with its
insurers, including Allianz, Zurich, Ace
and Swiss Re on a claim of 100 million euros.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by
Catherine Evans)