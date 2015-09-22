Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Volkswagen denied a media report that said Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn was to be replaced amid an emissions scandal that has rocked the company.
"Nonsense," a spokesman at the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg said on Tuesday when asked whether the report by German Tagesspiegel was true.
Europe's biggest automaker could face penalties of up to $18 billion in the United States, as well as class-action lawsuits from buyers and damage to its reputation, with U.S. regulators alleging it misled them for more than a year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.