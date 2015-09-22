FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Volkswagen is to
oust Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after U.S. authorities
late last week accused the German carmaker of rigging emissions
tests, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing supervisory
board sources.
Sports car unit Porsche's CEO Matthias Mueller is to replace
Winterkorn, the paper said, adding VW's supervisory board would
decide the management change on Friday.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on
Friday that Volkswagen used software that deceived regulators
measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18
billion.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz, Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)