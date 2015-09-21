FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Volkswagen works
council chief Bernd Osterloh has called for those responsible
for the alleged falsification of emissions data in the United
States to be brought to justice, according to a German magazine.
"As employee representatives we will push for a thorough
investigation and will ensure that the people responsible are
held accountable," Stern magazine quoted Osterloh as saying on
Monday.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that
Europe's biggest carmaker used software for diesel VW and Audi
branded cars that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions
and could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Pravin Char)