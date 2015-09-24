By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Sept 24 At least 29 U.S. state
attorneys general on Thursday initiated a multi-state
investigation of Volkswagen over its representations to
consumers over their diesel vehicles, according to a spokeswoman
for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
As part of the probe, the group will send subpoenas to
Volkswagen, the spokeswoman said.
News of the subpoena and state attorneys general
participating in the group so far comes two days after New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said a group was forming to
probe the carmaker over the U.S. emissions test scandal.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)