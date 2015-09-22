Sept 22 German carmaker Volkswagen
said a scandal over falsified vehicle emission tests in the
United States could affect 11 million of its cars worldwide.
Volkswagen said it would set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3
billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs
of the biggest scandal in its 78-year-history, blowing a hole in
analysts' profit forecasts.
Following are responses from other national regulators.
EUROPEAN UNION:
EU regulators said they were in contact with Volkswagen and
U.S. authorities following the car-maker's admission it had
rigged emissions tests, and called on member states to
rigorously enforce the relevant law.
GERMANY:
Germany's transport ministry said it would send a
fact-finding committee to Volkswagen this week. The committee is
to speak with executives at Volkswagen's headquarters in
Wolfsburg and request access to documents, the ministry said in
a statement.
FRANCE:
France has launched a probe into whether Volkswagen had also
used software that deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic
emissions in some of its diesel cars in France, its environment
minister said.
Segolene Royal said that she had asked the United States
Environmental Protection Agency for further information about
the case. She also asked French car firms to ensure that similar
practices had not taken place in their companies.
ITALY:
Italy said it was concerned about whether Volkswagen had
cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests in Europe as it did in
the United States and said it would open its own investigation.
Italy's Transport Ministry said it had sent a letter to
Volkswagen and the main emissions tester in Germany to ask "if
the anomalies found could also have been conducted on vehicles
sold and tested in the European Union".
SWITZERLAND:
The Swiss Federal Roads Office is investigating whether the
same type of Volkswagen diesel cars that were sold in the United
States were also sold in Switzerland, a spokesman for the agency
said, adding results were due within days.
SOUTH KOREA:
South Korea's environment ministry said it would investigate
4,000 to 5,000 of Volkswagen's Jetta, Golf and Audi A3 vehicles
produced in 2014 and 2015, and could expand its probe to all
German diesel cars if it found problems.
SPAIN:
A spokesman at industry ministry said he was not aware of
any investigation. Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said
earlier that he had yet to be given details from VW and hoped
this would not affect the recently announced VW investments in
Spain.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch regulator says the engines used in Netherlands are
tested in Germany by the KBA (federal transport authority),
which uses European-wide emissions standards. No separate tests
planned by the Dutch.
SWEDEN:
The Swedish Transport Agency is not taking any immediate
action as it had just finished annual emission controls. However
a spokesman said it was considering extra rigorous checks on VW
next year.
CZECH REPUBLIC:
A Czech transport ministry spokesman said the country was
closely following the outcome of German investigations. "The
problem has so far been identified only in the United States. It
will be important to find out whether such vehicles are also in
Europe and what course of action Germany takes."
