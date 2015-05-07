May 6 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on
Wednesday he would create a so-called Wage Board, a move
apparently designed to allow him to raise the minimum wage
without the approval of state lawmakers.
Cuomo in his January budget recommended raising the minimum
wage to $11.50 an hour in New York City and $10.50 elsewhere in
the state, only to see that proposal rejected by the state
legislature.
But Cuomo, a Democrat, wrote in an editorial in the New York
Times that state law allowed him to independently impanel a Wage
Board to determine what adequate pay should be across the state.
"On Thursday, I am directing the commissioner to impanel
such a board, to examine the minimum wage in the fast-food
industry," Cuomo said in the editorial. "The board will return
in about three months with its recommendations, which do not
require legislative approval."
Cuomo said the Wage Board could "set fast-food workers on a
path out of poverty" as well as ease the financial burden on
taxpayers and create a new national standard.
"Some argue that we can close the income gap by pulling down
the top," he wrote. "I believe we should do it by lifting up the
bottom. We can begin by raising labor standards, starting with
the minimum wage."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Ken Wills)