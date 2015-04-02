By Eric M. Johnson
| SEATTLE, April 1
SEATTLE, April 1 Seattle's new minimum wage law
took effect on Wednesday amid mixed reaction from businesses,
giving some workers a bump in compensation on the way to a $15
hourly wage, among the highest big-city pay floors in the United
States.
Seattle became the first major U.S. city to commit to such a
high basic wage when Mayor Ed Murray proposed the plan last May.
The move has since been followed to varying degrees by other
cities such as San Francisco, as labor groups and workers
pressure retailers and fast-food companies to pay a "living
wage."
"Today Seattle gets a raise. When our $15 minimum wage is
fully phased in, more than 100,000 workers across the city will
benefit," Murray said in a statement.
The city's minimum wage will be phased in over the next
decade, and depends on a business's size and whether it provides
healthcare benefits. After $15, annual rises are tied to
cost-of-living changes.
This week, workers at large businesses and national chains
will see a first-step hike to $11 per hour, while those working
for small companies will get at least $10 plus $1 in tips or
medical-benefit plan payments.
The ordinance has seen mixed responses from business, and
the agency created to oversee compliance has yet to hire a
permanent director or post positions for three investigators.
Local seafood chain Ivar's and a Seattle grocery
co-operative said they would pay employees $15 per hour before
the ordinance took effect. The University of Washington, the
city's largest employer, said it would bring 70 employees who
earn less than $11 an hour to that level on April 1.
The university has said it was in a legal gray area when
language exempting government entities from the law was removed.
The state's Supreme Court is currently weighing whether a
$15 minimum-wage law for some workers passed by the city of
SeaTac in 2013 applies to pay levels at Seattle-Tacoma
International Airport, which is owned and operated by the Port
of Seattle, a government entity.
The ordinance survived a legal challenge last month brought
by an industry group.
Some 29 states and Washington, D.C. have minimum wages above
the federal minimum of $7.25, and 10 states enacted increases in
2014.
The Washington state House voted last month to raise the
state's $9.47 minimum wage, already the nation's highest, to $12
per hour over four years. The bill had a Senate committee
hearing on March 30.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Walsh)