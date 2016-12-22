(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Lawrence Delevingne and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Dec 22 Wall Street holiday parties
this year took place in luxury venues like the Waldorf Astoria,
featured women dressed as glowing angels, and had fine wine,
scotch and bourbon on hand.
But organizers of the soirées, conscious of tighter budgets
and public scrutiny, are not eager to discuss the merriment.
Big financial firms started curtailing year-end bashes in
2008 as taxpayer bailouts, populist outrage and weak profits
created an environment where lavish celebrations were frowned
upon. Some investment banks stopped sponsoring corporate holiday
parties altogether, advising individual teams to use their own
budgets for more intimate gatherings.
Catering managers and event planners said that while holiday
party spending is still down relative to its pre-financial
crisis peak, Wall Street is starting to come back on the scene.
"It's a more optimistic climate," said Bill Spinner,
director of catering at The Pierre, a Taj Hotel in New York.
The number of Wall Street firms with holiday events at The
Pierre was steady this year, he said, but more people attended.
Other planners said the atmosphere was lighter in 2016, with
winter wonderland and carnival themes featuring such flourishes
as giant snow globe photobooths and game stations.
A Reuters review of the financial industry holiday scene
found parties sponsored by Credit Suisse Group AG, Bank
of New York Mellon Corp, Moelis & Co, BlackRock
Inc, Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP,
Apollo Global Management Inc, PIMCO, AQR Capital
Management LP, Bain Capital, York Capital Management LLC and
Chilton Investment Management, among others.
Employees enjoyed themselves at swanky venues in New York,
London, Boston, Chicago, Southern California, Sydney and
Wroclaw, Poland, according to attendees and Instagram photos.
Representatives of some firms said they were reticent to
discuss the parties because they have tried to keep such events
out of the news since the financial crisis. One argued his
firm's party was more austere than in prior years, and that
festive Instagram photos with ostentatious hashtags
misrepresented it. Others declined to comment at all.
B. Allan Kurtz, managing director at New York events venue
Gotham Hall, which hosts about half a dozen Wall Street holiday
gatherings each year, said the standard budget is $100,000 to
$200,000.
Spending is similar to what it was in the years leading up
to the crisis but then the money went further, Kurtz said. It
works out to about 20 percent more than today's dollars adjusted
for inflation. One expensive feature that has been absent since
2008 is a hired celebrity entertainer or singer.
Private-equity firm KKR used Gotham Hall for its party,
which Kurtz declined to comment on.
Whatever they spend, most firms want to keep their events
out of the public eye, he said. "They don't want people to know
they are hosting a party."
GATSBY, CARNIVAL THEMES
Parties thrown by PIMCO in London and Credit Suisse in
Poland, where the bank has one of its largest back office
operations, this year each had Great Gatsby themes, recalling
the 1920s era of decadence and social change.
PIMCO's featured a "flash mob" of dancers from a company
called Brazilian Fantasy, while Credit Suisse's was full of
young men and women in "Roaring 20s" garb, according to
Instagram posts.
The dance floor at Credit Suisse's party was backed by a
digital image of actor Leonardo DiCaprio holding a cocktail
while portraying Jay Gatsby. DiCaprio played Gatsby in the 2013
film version of American author F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925
novel, "The Great Gatsby" set on New York's Long Island.
PIMCO's other holiday party near its Newport Beach
headquarters featured women in bedazzled snow-white angel
costumes whose wings glowed with LED lights.
Private equity firm Apollo's party, hosted in a Greek
restaurant near Central Park, featured "live statues": humans
standing completely still, painted to look like marble. They
evoked images of Greek gods such as Adonis, Aphrodite - and, of
course, Apollo.
AQR Capital, the hedge fund firm run by Cliff Asness, had a
carnival-themed bash at luxury Manhattan event venue Cipriani.
One attendee's photo showed champagne being poured into a glass
through a poof of nitrogen steam, and carried the caption:
"Snakes, clouds, swords, oh my!"
Blackstone's fête was held in a Waldorf Astoria ballroom
whose balconies were decked with red, green and white boughs.
Hundreds of partygoers were making merry in formal attire. There
were a few dresses, too, but the New York crowd appeared to
mostly be men.
The Pierre's Spinner said the typical Wall Street holiday
party has changed from stuffy buffet-style dinners with seating
arrangements to networking events where guests mingle while
drinking wine and noshing on high-end appetizers.
"There was a real emphasis on making events different but
watching costs at the same time," he said.
