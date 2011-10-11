* Wall Street banks remain silent on widespread protests
* Dimon, Blankfein, Paulson targeted by protesters
* Executives are concerned about safety - Kroll
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Since the Occupy Wall Street
movement kicked off last month, big banks and their employees
seem to have made a point of ignoring it, with some privately
writing it off as no more than a badly organized nuisance.
But as the protest has expanded from a few hundred people
in a little park in Lower Manhattan to thousands across at
least two dozen cities, gaining support from labor unions,
celebrities and politicians, it has become harder to ignore.
One Wall Street banker described the protesters as "a bunch
of whiny people who are lazy or incompetent and have nothing to
do with their time." He also said he was concerned the rhetoric
could escalate to violence. "Who's to say they won't storm NYSE
or throw something at the window of Goldman Sachs, that in turn
inspires them to grab an investment banker and throttle him?"
Some Wall Street employees who initially dismissed the
protests as disorganized and unimportant are also starting to
worry that they may lead to punitive policies in Washington,
such as higher taxes for the wealthy.
"I think this thing will continue to grow," said Robert
Siegfried, a partner who works with financial clients at the
communications firm Kekst & Co. "Wall Street is just a term
here that represents the huge disparity in income levels and
distribution of wealth in this country. For anyone to dismiss
it, that's a terrible underestimation of the sentiment behind
this phenomena."
On Tuesday, protesters planned to demonstrate at the homes
of big-money Wall Street types, including JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and hedge fund billionaire
John Paulson, the latest salvo in a protest that has now
entered its fourth week. Demonstrators in New York have dressed
as zombies eating Monopoly money, stormed the Brooklyn Bridge
and faced arrests and pepper spray along the way.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein canceled a planned lecture this week at Barnard
College, a liberal arts school in Manhattan, as students
prepared to protest his appearance.
Goldman has been painted by some lawmakers and activists as
the epitome of Wall Street greed following investigations into
its actions leading up to the financial crisis. Blankfein, who
has headed the firm since 2006, has frequently been the target
of populist rage.
Last week, an Occupy Wall Street protester marched with a
gory image of Blankfein's head impaled on a stick, according to
the financial blog Business Insider. In late-September, an
anonymous hacker posted his address and other personal
information onto the website pastebin.
Goldman spokesman Stephen Cohen declined to comment on the
protests and said Blankfein canceled the lecture because of a
scheduling conflict.
SECURITY MEASURES
Richard Plansky, a senior managing director at the security
firm Kroll, said the protests have led to heightened awareness
among financial executives whom Kroll protects.
"It's fair to say they're concerned," he said, noting that
there has been a greater focus on security for Wall Street
executives in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The New York City Police Department has kept banks in the
loop about protester activity by sending out email blasts to
its Lower Manhattan Security Initiative and Midtown Manhattan
Security Initiative, according to sources familiar with the
matter. The emails tell landlords and occupants in those areas,
including large banks like Goldman, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), where protesters are headed and
whether there are any unusual risks.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the protests. A
spokesman for Bank of America said employee and customer safety
was a top priority.
Witold Henisz, an associate professor of management at The
Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania who has
studied the public reaction to the financial crisis, said
banks' response to anti-Wall Street sentiment had been woefully
inadequate so far.
"Leadership from the heads of some of these banks would be
a powerful signal and it's just not there," said Henisz.
"They're putting it all in terms of, 'You can't tell me what to
pay my workers, you can't regulate me, that's not the role of
government, the role of government is to stay in the
background.' Well, where would they be without the bailouts?"
Some bankers said they understood the frustration with
widespread unemployment but felt they had been targeted
unfairly by the populist masses.
"I sympathize with them to a degree, because there is
corporate greed and corporations can suck the soul out of your
body," said Matthew Miller, founder of foreign exchange
consulting firm Shift Forex, who lives and works near Wall
Street.
Ken Polcari, a managing director at ICAP Securities on the
floor of the New York Stock Exchange, said financial workers
were also having "a hard time," with widespread layoffs and a
weak business outlook. "That's why I think you haven't heard so
much from the financial services industries," Polcari said.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Rick
Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Claudia
Parsons)