NEW YORK Oct 7 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg accused anti-Wall Street protesters on Friday of
trying to destroy jobs in the city, even as he said he was
sympathetic to some of their complaints.
Protesters complaining about what they view as corporate
greed have been camped out in Zuccotti Park in Manhattan since
last month, staging rallies and marches that have mostly
proceeded peacefully but sometimes resulted in confrontations
with police.
"What they're trying to do is take the jobs away from
people working in this city," Bloomberg said on his weekly
radio show, adding that the protests "aren't productive" and
weren't good for tourism.
"If the jobs they are trying to get rid of in this city --
the people that work in finance, which is a big part of our
economy -- go away, we're not going to have any money to pay
our municipal employees or clean our parks or anything else."
The protests have since expanded to other U.S. cities from
Tampa to Seattle, picking up support from unions eliciting the
sympathy of some senior political and financial officials.
On Wednesday, about 5,000 people marched on New York's
financial district, the biggest rally so far, swelled by
nurses, transit workers and other union members. Dozens of
people were arrested and police used pepper spray on some
protesters.
Wall Street is the pillar of the New York state economy,
making up 13 percent of tax contributions.
"The protests that are trying to destroy the jobs of
working people in this city aren't productive," Bloomberg said.
"At the same time I'm sympathetic to some of their complaints."
"There are some people with legitimate complaints."
The protesters are angry about the 2008 Wall Street bailout
that critics say let banks enjoy huge profits while average
Americans suffered high unemployment and job insecurity.
In addition to the bailout, protesters have raged against
corporate greed and influence over American life, the gap
between rich and poor, and what they see as hapless, corrupt
politicians.
Ivy League professors dropped by the anti-Wall Street
protest camps in Boston and New York on Friday to school the
demonstrators on theories that bolster their demands to end
inequality in the American economy. [ID:nN1E7960NX]
Bloomberg's comments came a day after President Barack
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged the frustration
and anger of the protesters.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has also said he understood
the anger being felt by the protesters but had to balance that
with the economic importance of Wall Street to the state.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Writing by Cynthia Johnston;
Editing by Greg McCune)