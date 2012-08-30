* Humane Society of United States buys stock in BlackRock,
others
* Activists hope investors force farm practice changes
* Tyson Foods says properly used gestation stalls humane to
pigs
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, Aug 30 The Humane Society of the United
States has bought shares in four major financial services
companies in a bid to use shareholder pressure to force two of
the nation's largest pork producers to stop housing pregnant
sows in gestation stalls.
The animal rights group said Thursday that its investment -
a relatively small $3,000 or so worth of stock in each company,
but large enough to introduce proposals during shareholder
meetings - was targeted at investors in Tyson Foods Inc
and Seaboard Foods, a unit of Seaboard Corp.
The group has successfully used such shareholder advocacy in
the past to pressure food and agriculture companies to change
corporate buying habits and production practices.
Now, the Humane Society is taking a new strategy: tell
investors in the livestock industry it's a bad financial move
for farmers to use this equipment.
The Humane Society said it plans to introduce shareholder
proposals next year that, among other things, will point out
that dozens of food retailers have vowed to eventually only buy
pork from farmers and other sources that don't use gestation
stalls. By not changing over to alternative animal housing,
claims the group, Tyson and Seaboard are putting their lucrative
contracts with these customers at risk.
McDonald's, the nation's top hamburger chain by sales, vowed
in May that its U.S. business would only buy pork from farmers
and other sources that do not use gestation stalls for housing
their pregnant sows by 2022. Such stalls are used to confine
sows during the breeding and post-birth process.
"We've tried talking with [Tyson and Seaboard] and they
refuse to make any progress," said Humane Society food policy
director Matthew Prescott.
So the Humane Society decided to put the pressure on in a
less-direct route and press its case with Tyson investors: JP
Morgan Chase, the biggest U.S. commercial and investment
bank by assets; BlackRock, the world's biggest asset
manager; Jennison Associates, a subsidiary of Prudential
Financial, the second-largest U.S. life insurer; and
Ameriprise Financial, a financial services company.
BlackRock also is a leading investor in Seaboard, Prescott
said.
Tyson Foods told Reuters in an email that it is committed to
humane animal treatment at all stages of food production, and
expects the same from those farmers who supply products to it.
"We buys hogs from thousands of family farms, many of whom
use gestation stalls for mother pigs and some of whom have group
or pen housing. Experts believe both housing systems are humane
for mother pigs when managed properly," the company said in its
statement.
"We are continuously monitoring the demands and preferences
of our customers and their consumers regarding this topic and
will work to respond to their needs as efficiently as possible,"
the company said.
Seaboard Foods, the nation's third-largest pork producer,
could not be reached for comment. A spokesman for JP Morgan
Chase declined to comment. None of the other financial services
firms could be reached for comment.
The move marks the latest salvo in the war over how food is
produced in the United States, with farmers and agribusiness on
one side and food safety groups and animal-rights organizations
on the other.
The Humane Society and other activists say their goal is to
pull back the curtain on the nation's food supply, and are using
undercover videos shot at farms, social media campaigns and
shareholder activism to prompt the food and agricultural
industries to change.
The campaign has been increasingly successful in recent
years: Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
temporarily shut down a California slaughterhouse after
undercover video showed cows being mistreated during the
slaughtering process.
Gestation crates are typically metal enclosures, about 7
feet long and 2 feet wide, in which a breeding sow is housed for
much of her adult life.
Pork producers say these enclosures are necessary to protect
young piglets from being crushed by larger animals, and to keep
sows from fighting as they often will when housed together in
larger pens. Animal rights groups say such stalls are too small
and constitute inhumane treatment of the animals.