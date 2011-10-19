* Wall Street bankers face cuts in jobs, bonuses
* Signs that luxury real estate sales may slow
* Deep wealth, foreigners buffer N.Y. luxury market
* More caution, less ostentation
By Phil Wahba and Jilian Mincer
Oct 19 New York luxury store owners and real
estate agents are wondering whether they have to brace for some
of Wall Street's pain.
With others likely to follow Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) lead and
slash compensation, Wall Street dealmakers, traders and other
staff at banks and funds could cut back this holiday season.
That, along with the threat of layoffs, might spell shorter
lines at luxury shops like Saks SKS.N Fifth Avenue and will
make finance industry types think twice before plunking down
$200,000 to reserve a three-month summer rental for 2012.
"People do remember 2008," says Michael Pomerantz,
president of financial advisers Pomerantz Financial Associates,
which has Wall Street clients. "There's still so much fear,
even among older traders and financial professionals, they're
scared they'll get laid off."
When the financial markets seized up in 2008, luxury
businesses got slammed. Saks, for example, saw double-digit
sales declines and had to resort to deep discounts to clear
inventory from its shelves.
Given that the New York area accounts for nearly a third of
the nation's entire annual $65 billion luxury retail market,
any blows here will have reverberations for the U.S. as a
whole.
One associate at a top tier bank who declined to be
identified, said he planned to spend less this year, regardless
of how big his bonus ends up being, citing the threat of
layoffs.
A number of major banks have announced job cuts in recent
months, including Bank of America (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N), UBS AG UBSN.VX and Goldman.
A computer technician at another bank said he and his
colleagues had low expectations for their year-end bonus. He
said bonuses had already been slashed a few years back and
there was now an expectation of a further reduction.
Even those who are still getting big bonuses may hesitate
to flaunt their wealth in New York this year given the Occupy
Wall Street protests have been growing from a camp set up near
the New York Stock Exchange. A number of finance industry
leaders have said they understand the anger of the protesters,
many of whom are concerned about a lack of jobs and growing
income inequality.
Goldman, which on Tuesday reported only its second
quarterly loss as a public company, said it was setting aside
59 percent less money for overall compensation in the third
quarter. During the first nine months of the year, Goldman set
aside an average of $292,836 of pay per employee, down 21
percent from $370,706 for the same period last year.
Some other major banks have reported weak earnings,
prompting Wall Street compensation consultant Alan Johnson to
predict that bonuses overall may fall by 30 to 50 percent from
last year. [ID:nN1E79G1UJ]
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat
said on Wednesday that the bank expects to save $1.4 billion
over the next three years through a program that includes
layoffs, pay cuts and other expense reductions.
The New York State Comptroller said last week that Wall
Street cash bonuses are likely to drop for a second year. One
in eight jobs in New York City is linked to the securities
industry and the comptroller is expecting job cuts through
2012.
SPILLOVER
There are already some ominous signs in high-end real
estate.
The market for apartments worth $4 million or more has
become noticeably quieter in recent weeks, said Donna Olshan,
president of Olshan Realty.
"This is the kind of market where the discretionary buyer
might pause," she said. But more modestly priced apartments,
like one-bedrooms for $600,000 or so are selling well, she
added.
The pain may be worse in the Hamptons, a string of tony
towns on Long Island where many rich New Yorkers have beach
homes. The extent of the damage will not be known until early
next year when more deals usually get done.
"We are heavily dependent on Wall Street," said Stuart
Epstein, a managing director at Devlin McNiff Halstead Property
in East Hampton.
For now, prospective buyers and renters are taking a
'wait-and-see' approach until they know how big their bonuses
will be, he said.
Veteran caterer Peter Callahan, whose namesake company has
catered many Wall Street events, said that so far this year
business is up but he is still not sure how the year will end.
Parties are less lavish nowadays because no one wants to look
wasteful, least of all public companies, he said.
"That dancing in the end zone party is gone, and I don't
see that coming back anytime soon," Callahan said.
Still, there are some positive signs.
In the past 10 days, U.S. stock prices have recovered a big
chunk of the losses they suffered in recent months -- and
luxury retail executives say that in New York, the Dow Jones
industrial average can never be ignored as a proxy for consumer
confidence among the well-heeled.
The sheer extent of the wealth in New York often acts as a
buffer to economic blows. There are about 7,720 people in the
area with a net worth of at least $30 million each, according
to research firm Wealth-X.