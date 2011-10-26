By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Oct 26 Police evicted dozens of
protesters from a downtown Atlanta park early on Wednesday and
arrested 53 people who refused to leave the demonstration
against economic inequality.
Police entered Woodruff Park just after midnight after two
warnings to demonstrators they would have to leave, Mayor Kasim
Reed said in a statement. He called the demonstrators
"increasingly aggressive" but said the arrests were made
without incident.
The action came hours after police in Oakland, California,
scuffled with demonstrators late Tuesday as more than 1,000
people marched on city hall to voice anger over scores of
arrests at an "Occupy Wall Street" camp there.
The protest movement was launched more than a month ago as
Occupy Wall Street in New York. Demonstrators are angry at
government bailouts of big banks, persistent high unemployment,
and economic inequality in the United States. Demonstrations
have spread across the nation and overseas and hundreds of
arrests have been made New York and other U.S. cities.
Atlanta demonstrators had been camping in the park for
nearly three weeks. Reed said last week the protesters could
stay in the park until Nov. 7, but changed his mind over the
weekend after protesters tried to hold a concert without plans
for adequate security or crowd control.
"Last week, demonstrators inserted wire hangers into
electrical sockets to create additional power sources," Reed
said in his statement. "A number of other fire code violations
occurred, including repeated storage of propane heaters and
twenty-gallon propane tanks inside tents."
The mayor said he had other safety concerns as the number
of tents in the park increased to more than 75.
The group vowed to continue its protest with an anti-war
march Wednesday. Sara Amis, a spokeswoman for Occupy Atlanta,
criticized the crackdown and said the encampment was safe.
(Editing by Greg McCune)