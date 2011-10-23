Oct 23 About 130 protesters were arrested at an
Occupy Chicago demonstration early on Sunday after they set up
tents and refused to leave a public park after closing time,
police said.
The protests, which have spread across the United States
and to other countries since starting in New York last month,
focus on anger over inequality of wealth, government bailouts
of big banks and persistently high unemployment.
The breakup of the protest in Grant Park was the second
mass arrest of Occupy Chicago demonstrators in the past week. A
week ago, about 175 protesters were arrested.
The protesters were charged with violating a city
ordinance, the equivalent of the lowest misdemeanor, and most
were released after agreeing to appear in court, Chicago Police
Officer Robert Perez said.
Grant Park, the site of large protests against the Vietnam
War during the Democratic Party's convention in Chicago in
1968, is supposed to be closed after 11 p.m., police said.
Protesters decry unequal treatment for the 99 percent of
Americans who are not the top earners but critics say the
groups lack clear objectives.
Hundreds of Occupy Wall Street demonstrators have been
arrested in New York since the protests began. There have been
numerous arrests in Tampa, Cincinnati, Des Moines, Minneapolis,
Denver and other cities.
