Oct 23 About 130 protesters were arrested at an
Occupy Chicago demonstration early on Sunday after they erected
tents and refused to leave a park next to Lake Michigan after
its closing time, police said.
The breakup of the protest in Grant Park was the second
mass arrest of demonstrators from Occupy Chicago in the past
week. A week ago, about 175 protesters were arrested.
In Philadelphia on Sunday, 15 people were arrested when a
group of protesters blocking traffic refused to move,
authorities said. They face misdemeanor charges of obstructing
a highway.
The Philadelphia arrests were the first there since Occupy
Philadelphia began in sympathy with the Occupy Wall Street
movement in New York.
In Chicago, the protesters were charged with violating a
city ordinance, the equivalent of the lowest misdemeanor, and
most were released after agreeing to appear in court, police
said.
Grant Park, the site of large protests against the Vietnam
War during the Democratic Party's convention in Chicago in
1968, is supposed to be closed after 11 p.m., police said.
The protests, which launched more than a month ago in New
York and focus on anger over government bailouts of big banks
and persistent high unemployment, have sprung up across the
United States and in other countries.
The demonstrations focus on what protesters see as unequal
treatment of the 99 percent of Americans versus the top 1
percent of earners, but critics have said the groups lack clear
objectives.
Hundreds of Occupy Wall Street demonstrators have been
arrested in New York since the protests began. There have also
been numerous arrests in Tampa, Florida, Cincinnati, Des
Moines, Minneapolis, Denver and other cities.
