CHICAGO Oct 10 Hundreds of protesters, including teachers and religious leaders, converged on downtown Chicago on Monday to rally against economic inequality, with two financial industry events in their crosshairs.

Some demonstrators gathered outside a meeting of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America, while others came together near a luxury hotel where a U.S. futures exchange trade association was holding a conference.

The protests were inspired by, but not formally affiliated with, the Occupy Wall Street movement that began in New York last month.

Organizers of a coalition called "Standup Chicago" -- which includes teachers, trade union officials and religious leaders -- said on its website they expected thousands of people to take part in five separate marches "to reclaim our jobs, our homes and our schools."

Chanting "we are the 99 percent," hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.

They carried signs demanding "Liquidate the Fed" and "Repeal Bush tax cuts." Another read: "I smell a general strike."

"We really want to highlight the role the financial industry has played," said Adam Kader of "Arise Chicago," an interfaith workers' rights group that is part of the coalition. "They're here in our backyard, so this is the time to send a message about how we're really hurting."

He said the demonstration would focus on foreclosures, unemployment and lack of municipal funding for key services.

Other groups participating included the Chicago Teachers Union and the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.

"I've got loads of loans," said Wedad Yassin, a student at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois, who was among the protesters. She said she wanted a fairer tax system that "stops putting our taxes towards war" and invests in education.

Organizers said marches would converge outside the Chicago Art Institute, where the Futures Industry Association was to hold an evening reception.

RISKING ARREST

Kader said hundreds of people were willing to risk arrest by sitting on Michigan Avenue, Chicago's main shopping street, and blocking traffic.

More demonstrations were planned over the next three days.

Roderick Drew, spokesman for the city's law department, said protesters had been working with police, who aimed to allow free speech without impairing people's ability to get around.

Mortgage Bankers Association CEO David Stevens warned Monday's conference that protesters were expected at the hotel later. He advised attendees not to "engage or confront" the demonstrators.

The Association said in a statement it was concerned that the focus of the protesters was about what was not working, while inside the conference "we are working on building a safe and sound system to support the dream of home ownership."

"We all recognize that our industry faces a trust deficit with policymakers and the public, and that people in our industry contributed to the events that led to the financial crisis," the statement said.

Chicago has already seen weeks of daily protests outside the Federal Reserve Bank by "Occupy Chicago," an echo of the much larger Wall Street protests. "Occupy Chicago" demonstrators planned to join the "Stand Up Chicago" demonstration.

"Some people say we are the Tea Party for the Democratic Party," said Emilio Baez, a 17-year-old high school student who said he had spent several days and nights with the Occupy Chicago protesters. His voice was hoarse. "We are the working class, for a mass movement of democracy." (Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Reporting by Ann Saphir, Margaret Chadbourn, and Joseph Rauch; Editing by Greg McCune)