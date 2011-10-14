(Repeats with no changes)
* Organizers call on protesters to resist eviction
* Park owner cites health and safety hazards
By Michelle Nichols and Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Anti-Wall Street protesters
are preparing on Friday to block efforts to clean up the Lower
Manhattan park where they set up camp nearly a month ago,
raising concerns of a possible showdown with authorities.
The private owner of the publicly accessible Zuccotti Park,
Brookfield Office Properties, plans to start cleaning at 7 a.m.
(1100 GMT) the area where several hundred protesters from the
Occupy Wall Street movement have been camping since Sept. 17.
Protesters fear it is an attempt to shut down the movement
that has sparked solidarity protests in more than 1,400 cities
and plans for global rallies on Saturday in 71 countries,
according to Occupy Together and United for Global Change.
Occupy Wall Street has called on protesters to "defend the
occupation from eviction" on Friday. Progressive group
MoveOn.Org also called on its supporters to "stand with the
protesters at the moment when they need us most."
"Be warned, this is a tactic that (New York City Mayor
Michael) Bloomberg has used to shut down protests in the past,
and a tactic used recently in similar protests throughout
Europe," protest organizers said on a Facebook page.
Brookfield said conditions at the park were "unsanitary and
unsafe," with no toilets and a shortage of garbage cans.
Neighbors complain of lewdness, drug use, harassment and
offensive odors from the protesters, Brookfield said.
Brookfield representatives, escorted by police, handed out
notices to the protesters on Thursday to tell them that the
park would be cleaned in three stages and would reopen for
public use consistent with park regulations.
But the rules ban camping, tents or other structures, lying
down on the ground, placing tarps or sleeping bags on the
ground and the storage personal property -- everything the
protesters have been doing since they set up on Sept. 17.
"Brookfield respects the rights of free speech, assembly,
and peaceful protest," the company has said in a statement.
Police said they will be on hand to ensure public order,
but it is up to Brookfield Office Properties to enforce the
rules of its park. Police will only become involved if laws are
broken or if an official complaint is made by the park owners.
Protesters are upset that the billions of dollars in bank
bailouts doled out during the recession allowed banks to resume
earning huge profits while average Americans have had no relief
from high unemployment and job insecurity.
They also believe the richest 1 percent of Americans don't
pay their fair share in taxes.
Hundreds of people have been arrested at rallies in New
York and police have used pepper spray. Dozens have also been
arrested during the past couple of weeks from Boston and
Washington D.C. to Chicago, Austin and San Francisco.
Solidarity rallies have also sprung up at more than 140 U.S.
college campuses in 25 states, according to Occupy Colleges.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)