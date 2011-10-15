NEW YORK Oct 15 About 2,000 protesters with
the Occupy Wall Street movement marched through New York's
financial district on Saturday ahead of a planned rally in
Times Square as demonstrators in cities around the world
decried economic inequality.
The demonstrators in Lower Manhattan banged drums and
chanted, "We got sold out, banks got bailed out," "All day, all
week, occupy Wall Street," and "Hey hey, ho ho, corporate greed
has got to go."
Protests inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement were
held in cities in the United States and Canada on Saturday.
This followed demonstrations that began in New Zealand rippled
east to European cities including Rome, where the demonstration
turned violent. [ID:nL3E7LFHAD]
In Washington, hundreds of protesters turned out, while a
couple of thousand people gathered peacefully in Toronto's St.
James park, a few blocks from the city's financial district.
The marchers in New York were making their way to Times
Square for a rally at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), when the area
typically is crowded with tourists and Broadway theatergoers.
"At the present time, Broadway matinee and evening shows
will go on as scheduled," Charlotte St. Martin, executive
director of the Broadway League, said in a statement.
"We will work closely with the proper authorities to keep
Times Square safe for everyone."
The protesters say they are upset that the billions of
dollars in bank bailouts doled out during the recession allowed
banks to resume earning huge profits while average Americans
have had no relief from high unemployment and job insecurity.
They also believe the richest 1 percent of Americans do not
pay their fair share in taxes.
"These protests are already making a difference," said
Jordan Smith, 25, a former substance abuse counselor from San
Francisco, who for 10 days has been at the New York park at the
center of the protests. "The dialogue is now happening all over
the world."
(Additional reporting by Cameron French in Toronto, writing by
Michelle Nichols, editing by Ian Simpson and Will Dunham)