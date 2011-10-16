(Adds charges)
Oct 16 Chicago police said on Sunday they
arrested about 175 protesters in a downtown plaza where some
had set up tents and sleeping bags in a protest inspired by the
Occupy Wall Street movement in New York.
The protests attracted more than 2,000 people to a march
from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to Grant Park, which
had been the site of anti-war protests during the 1968
Democratic convention.
The protesters were arrested for allegedly violating a city
ordinance by being in the park after it closed and ignoring
repeated warnings from police to leave, police said.
The protest was one of many in a global day of
demonstrations on Saturday that started in Asia and Europe and
rippled around to the United States and Canada. Demonstrations
were held in dozens of cities including Washington, Boston,
Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto. [ID:nL5E7LG07N]
The Occupy Wall Street movement has been gathering steam
for the past month, culminating with the global day of action
on Saturday. The protests worldwide were mostly peaceful apart
from Rome, where the demonstration sparked riots.
But it was unclear whether the movement, which has been
driven using social media, would sustain momentum beyond
Saturday. Critics have accused the group of not having a clear
message.
The protesters say they are upset that the billions of
dollars in bank bailouts doled out during the recession allowed
banks to resume earning huge profits while average Americans
have had no relief from high unemployment and job insecurity.
They also believe the richest 1 percent of Americans do not
pay their fair share in taxes and want a more equitable
economic system.
The Chicago group had protested outside the Fed building
for 23 days prior to relocating on Saturday.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Bill Trott)