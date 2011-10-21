* Bloomberg says protest camp a "tourist attraction"
* Arrests on Friday in New York, Cincinnati and Tampa
By Chris Francescani and Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Anti-Wall Street protesters
joined Verizon Communications (VZ.N) workers on Friday in a
march to denounce corporate greed as the company and 45,000
employees negotiate a new labor contract.
The march by about 500 people to a Verizon store in Lower
Manhattan coincided with the top U.S. mobile provider reporting
a third-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, more than double its
profit for the same quarter last year. [ID:nN1E79K07]
Support from unions across the United States has helped
boost the ranks of the Occupy Wall Street movement against
economic inequality, which began five weeks ago and sparked
protests nationwide and globally.
"We're all in this together," Verizon worker Steven
Jackman, 53, from Long Island, said of joining forces with
Occupy Wall Street.
The unionized workers negotiating a new contract, who went
on strike for two weeks in August, represent roughly half
Verizon's wireline workforce. [ID:nN1E77J05H]
"Until we get money out of politics, nothing will change,"
said Occupy Wall Street protester Richard Fisher, 55, who
joined the Verizon march. "I haven't had a job since 2008. My
unemployment ran out. There are no jobs."
But some people are asking what will happen next with the
Occupy Wall Street movement, which critics say does not have a
clear message. [ID:nN1E79J18B]
The protesters say they are upset that the billions of
dollars in bank bailouts during the recession allowed banks to
resume earning huge profits while average Americans have had no
relief from high unemployment and job insecurity.
They also believe the richest 1 percent of Americans do not
pay their fair share in taxes.
PROTESTERS ARRESTED
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that Occupy
Wall Street's camp headquarters -- set up in a privately owned,
publicly accessible park in the city's financial district on
Sept. 17 -- had become a "tourist attraction."
Bloomberg told a local radio show there was little the city
could do about the protesters until the park owners, Brookfield
Office Properties BPO.N, made an official complaint.
Bloomberg said authorities would start enforcing a rule
requiring protesters to have a city permit for any marches.
"There are businesses and people going to work and going to
school. There's (protesters) drumming in the middle of the
night. There's people just using the streets as bathrooms,"
Bloomberg said.
Last week, a showdown between protesters and New York
police was averted when Brookfield postponed a cleanup, which
demonstrators feared was a bid to remove them.
The protests have been driven by social media, culminating
in global rallies last weekend, which were mostly peaceful
apart from Rome, where there were riots.
Earlier on Friday, Occupy Wall Street protesters were among
a couple hundred people who rallied in Harlem against the New
York Police Department's "stop and frisk" policy, which critics
say targets black and Latino New Yorkers. About 30 protesters
were arrested for disorderly conduct, police said.
In Cincinnati, police cleared a downtown park on Friday
where protesters had been camping, arresting 23 people, while
six protesters were arrested in Tampa, Florida.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Joan Gralla in New
York, Joe Wessels in Cincinatti and Ileana Morales in Tampa;
Writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Greg McCune and Peter
Cooney)