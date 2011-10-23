NEW YORK Oct 22 Occupy Wall Street protesters
marched through lower Manhattan on Saturday to rally against
police brutality, but the crowd was a fraction of the 5,000 who
turned out a week ago when protests sprouted around the globe.
But the rally, a joint demonstration pairing the anti-Wall
Street movement against economic inequality with union and
civil rights groups, did appear to draw an activist core.
About 300 people occupied the south side of Union Square,
surrounded by dozens of police officers and police vans along
the park's perimeter on 14th Street. Socialist and Marxist
newspaper hawkers mingled with high school students and senior
citizens and self-described hippies.
"I think there's a lot of people who have not experienced
police brutality before, and they're experiencing it for the
first time," rally organizer Kathie Cheng, 39, of the New York
City borough of Queens said. "That's helpful for exposing the
role of police."
Support from unions across the United States has helped
boost the ranks of the Occupy Wall Street movement against
economic inequality. The rallies began five weeks ago and
sparked protests nationwide and globally.
Occupy Wall Street organizers have acknowledged the
challenges that the coming cold weather could pose to the
enthusiasm of the movement. Saturday's "teach-in", aimed at
helping educate protesters, included "know your rights"
workshops by lawyers with the anti-police brutality groups.
Carol Brown, 49, said she's commuted to Zuccotti Park --
where the movement has set up camp -- from the borough of the
Bronx every day for two weeks. She said she marched to Union
Square because she believes the movement has gained strength
following allegations of police brutality.
"When OWS got big was when they pepper sprayed that girl
and it was on YouTube," she said. "And then someone got
punched, and that was online too. And then the Brooklyn Bridge
march had all those arrests, and that brought attention too."
More than 800 people have been arrested at rallies held in
New York City since protests began, including more than 700
during an attempted unauthorized march on the Brooklyn Bridge.
Police have disciplined the officer who last month used
pepper spray on protesters corralled on a sidewalk, docking
more than a third of his vacation time.
In Orlando, Florida, police said they arrested 19 protesters
before dawn on Saturday on trespass charges for sitting in a
city park after hours.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston)