By David Beasley
ATLANTA, Oct. 26 Atlanta and Oakland joined a
growing list of cities losing patience with weeks of protests
against economic inequality, evicting and arresting scores of
people and leaving one person in Oakland critically injured.
Police used tear gas and a stun grenade to disperse 1,000
demonstrators marching on Oakland City Hall late Tuesday and
more than 85 people were arrested on charges of illegal camping
or assembly without a permit at the group's makeshift camp in a
downtown plaza.
Protesters said an Iraq war veteran was hit in the head
with a tear gas canister and hospital officials listed him in
critical condition with a fractured skull.
The "Occupy Wall Street" protests, which began in New York
City on Sept. 17, take issue with a financial system they say
benefits corporations and the wealthy. They are critical of
U.S. government bailouts of big banks, high unemployment and
economic inequality.
Loosely organized protest groups have since sprung up
across the United States and in countries around the world.
Tensions were building on Wednesday in at least two other
cities, Orlando and Baltimore.
In an early morning raid in Atlanta, police descended on a
downtown park used as a base for protesters, evicting dozens
and arresting 53 who refused to leave.
They were allowed to camp in the park for three weeks but
Mayor Kasim Reed said he decided to evict the protesters
because of fire code violations and crowd control issues.
Demonstrators in Oakland and Atlanta vowed to continue the
protests, increasing tension with authorities who have been
treading a fine line between allowing peaceful protest and
addressing concerns about trespassing, noise and safety.
In Orlando, demonstrators had been complying with orders to
vacate a park overnight and left their belongings, only to have
police confiscate the property.
"Police are stepping up all over the country right now,"
said Shayan Elahi, a spokesman for the Orlando protest group.
Orlando Police spokesman Sergeant Vincent Ogburn said he
could not explain the change in enforcement of park rules.
In Baltimore, the city ordered protesters to drastically
reduce the number of people who camped overnight from roughly
200 to two people in a single tent. Protesters were given a
Wednesday deadline to comply.
Baltimore protesters voted on Tuesday night to reject the
limit and asked city officials to work out a compromise. By
midday Wednesday, city officials had not responded.
In the birthplace of the demonstrations, New York City,
authorities have largely averted a showdown. More than 700
demonstrators loudly but peacefully marched through the streets
of lower Manhattan on Wednesday to denounce for-profit
healthcare.
The New York demonstrators are camped in a privately owned
park in the city's financial district, and Mayor Michael
Bloomberg has said there was little the city could do until the
park owners, Brookfield Office Properties, file a complaint.
But Bloomberg said the city would start enforcing a rule
requiring a permit for marches.
