* New York protesters hunker down in snow-covered tents

* Police take 26 people into custody in Nashville

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK, Oct 29 A rare snowstorm tested the resolve of anti-Wall Street protesters camped out in a New York City park on Saturday as police in Nashville detained dozens of demonstrators during an eviction from a city plaza.

A day after New York authorities confiscated generators from the Occupy Wall Street movement against economic inequality, hundreds of protesters struggled to stay warm and dry after more than an inch of snow fell in the city with temperatures forecast to drop to freezing overnight.

Buffeted by strong winds, protesters hunkered down in snow-covered tents in Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan, where the movement first set up camp six weeks ago, sparking dozens of similar occupations in city parks across the United States.

"We knew this would be tough. We didn't start this as a sort of summer of love, it's the winter of discontent," said Alan Collinge, 41, from Seattle, as he poked his head out a blue tent in the New York park.

He estimated that one in five protesters in the park had left due to the unusually early winter storm, but added: "They'll be back, we're not going anywhere."

On Friday, the New York Fire Department took away six generators and fuel that had been powering heat, computers and a kitchen at the camp because they were considered a safety hazard, a move that Mayor Michael Bloomberg said was not a bid to remove the protesters. [ID:nN1E79R1T6]

But recent evictions of demonstrators in places like Oakland, California, where police used tear gas and stun grenades, and Atlanta, have New York protesters on edge.

In Nashville, state troopers swept through a makeshift camp in the city's Legislative Plaza for a second night to enforce a curfew and 26 people were taken into custody for refusing to leave. They were given misdemeanor citations for trespassing.

Judicial authorities have told police there are no grounds to charge the protesters and have also questioned the legality of the 10 p.m curfew used to clear the plaza. [ID:nN1E79S05R]

Occupy Arrests, a Twitter feed compiling arrests related to Occupy Wall Street, said about 2,800 people have been arrested worldwide, including about 1,000 in New York City, since the movement began five weeks ago.

PEACEFUL PROTESTS

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but turned violent on Tuesday in Oakland, where former U.S. Marine Scott Olsen was badly injured in clashes with police who fired tear gas canisters at demonstrators.

Unlike protesters elsewhere, who rallied in city parks which typically have a curfew at night, those in New York set up camp in a privately-owned park open to the public 24 hours a day and cannot be removed unless the owner, Brookfield Office Properties, officially complains to the city.

Justin Stone-Diaz, 38, a spokesman for the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York, which prides itself on not having a leader, said that up to 3,000 people visited the camp during the day and up to 400 people were sleeping there at night.

"Once the real snow begins in a few weeks you will see we will contract a bit but we're prepared to stay here for the full winter," he said.

Protesters say they are upset that the billions of dollars in bank bailouts doled out during the recession allowed banks to resume earning huge profits while average Americans have had no relief from high unemployment and job insecurity.

They also believe the richest 1 percent of Americans do not pay their fair share in taxes.

A small brass band marched through the New York park playing music as protesters covered their shoes with plastic bags, wrapped themselves in space blankets and huddled together in mainly donated tents.

"There's a lot of people out there with no roof over their heads, nowhere to sleep, the constant fear of getting sick or hurt because you will go bankrupt, and then there are other people with multiple houses, multiples cars and it just doesn't work," said Eric Larson, an electronics assembler who walked through the park handing out hats, gloves and ponchos.

"Having people here is a reminder that there's a big disparity in this country," he said.

In Washington, about a hundred demonstrators marched in sleet from a downtown park to the U.S. Treasury on Saturday to urge higher taxes on the financial sector. They beat a drum and chanted "Banks got bailed out, we got Sold out!" (Additional reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and Susan Cornwell Washington; editing by Anthony Boadle)