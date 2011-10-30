* Arrests peaceful in both cases
* Nashville arrests thrown out by court
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 30 Dozens of protesters at
economic inequality demonstrations in Austin, Texas, and
Portland, Oregon were arrested peacefully early on Sunday over
allegedly failing to comply with rules in each city.
Both protests were among many held across the country since
September by demonstrators who say they are angry over economic
inequality and what they see as Wall Street greed.
At Occupy Austin, some 38 people were arrested on Saturday
night and early Sunday after refusing to let police take down
food tables and clean the City Hall plaza where they had camped
for several weeks, police told Reuters on Sunday.
They were charged with criminal trespass and issued
citations that mean they can't return to the protest site.
"We've had a very peaceful Occupy Austin, especially
compared to the rest of the nation, but we do have rules that
have to be enforced," said Austin Police Officer Dennis
Farris.
Makeshift encampments sprouting up in cities nationwide
have forced local officials to tread carefully between allowing
peaceful assembly and addressing concerns about trespassing,
noise, sanitation and safety.
In Portland, protesters' attempt to extend their occupation
to a third city park in an upscale downtown neighborhood was
broken up by police early Sunday morning.
Some 25 protesters were arrested on charges related to
rules about use of the park.
"It was peaceful, methodical and business-like," said
police spokesman Pete Simpson.
Protesters at the Nashville, Tennessee, Occupy encampment
were spared a curfew check on Saturday night after more than 50
arrests last week over curfew violations. They were released
after a court official said there were no grounds for charges.
Other weekend protests struggled against the elements.
In New York, a day after authorities confiscated their
generators, hundreds of protesters struggled to stay warm and
dry Saturday after more than an inch (2.5 cm) of snow fell in
the city. [ID:nN1E79S0B7]
In Washington, demonstrators marched in sleet to the U.S.
Treasury to urge higher taxes on the financial sector, beating
a drum and chanting "Banks got bailed out, we got sold out!"
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Dan Cook in Portland and
Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Writing by Lauren Keiper; Editing by
Jerry Norton)